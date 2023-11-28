OTTAWA
    • Ottawa police seek help locating missing 10-year-old girl

    Brionna Rockey, 10, was last seen in the area of Sixth St and Rosabella Ave. (Ottawa Police Service/handout) Brionna Rockey, 10, was last seen in the area of Sixth St and Rosabella Ave. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)

    Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 10-year-old girl.

    Brionna Rockey was last seen in the area of Sixth Street and Rosebella Avenue in the Blossom Park area.

    She is described as white, approximately four feet tall (122 cm) with a thin build and shoulder length brown hair.

    She was last seen wearing a blue hat with an owl on it, a pink t-shirt with a picture of a princess, a purple and black winter coat, a grey hoodie, grey mittens, green jogging pants and green-and-black running shoes.

    Police say her family is concerned for her wellbeing.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the East District Staff’s Desk at 613-236-1222 x 3212 and refer to case number 2023-371369.

