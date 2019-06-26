Canada Day schedule changes
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Here’s a look at the schedule changes for Canada Day in Ottawa.
City Services:
- Ottawa City Hall and all Client Service Centres will be closed. Business will resume as usual on July 2.
- The City’s Provincial Offences Court will be closed.
- There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection on Monday. Collection will be delayed by one day all week
- All beaches, splash pads and some wading pools will be open, weather permitting
- City of Ottawa summer camps will not operate on July 1
- The Sexual Health Centre and Satellite Clinics will be closed on Monday
- All Municipal Child Care Centres will be closed
- All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed on Monday.
Transit Services:
- OC Transpo will offer free service on Canada Day
- OC Transpo will be running on a special holiday schedule with extra service during the day and after the fireworks
- O-Train Line 2, the Trillium Line, will run all day on Monday until 12:15 am.
- For information about holiday schedules and travel planning, visit octranspo.com
Shopping:
- The Rideau Centre will be open on Canada Day from 10 am to 6 pm
- Place d’Orléans, St. Laurent Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre, Bayshore Shopping Centre and Tanger Outlets will be closed on Monday.
- The Loblaws on Isabella St. will be open July 1 from 8 am to 8 pm. The Loblaws on Rideau St. will be open 24 hours.
- The Whole Foods at Lansdowne will be open July 1 from 9 am to 7 pm
- The Metro grocery store on Rideau Street will be open 24 hours on Canada Day.
- All other grocery stores are required to be closed on Canada Day
Museums and Cultural Services:
- Billings Estate National Historic Site, Pinhey’s Point Historic Site and Nepean Museum will offer programming on Canada Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Fairfields Heritage House and the Cumberland Heritage Museum will be closed on Monday
- The Karsh-Masson Gallery and Barbara Ann Scott Gallery at Ottawa City Hall will be open on Canada Day.
- The Canadian Museum of History will be open Canada Day from 9 am to 9 pm (Admission to the museum is free)
- The Canadian War Museum will be open from 9 am to 5 pm (Admission to the museum is free)
- The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open from 9 am to 6 pm (Admission to the museum is free)
- The Canada Science and Technology Museum will be open from 9 am to 5 pm (Admission to the museum is free)
- The Canada Aviation and Space Museum will be open from 9 am to 5 pm. (Admission to the museum is free)
- The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum will be open from 9:30 am to 4 pm. (Admission to the museum is free)