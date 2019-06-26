

Here’s a look at the schedule changes for Canada Day in Ottawa.

City Services:

Ottawa City Hall and all Client Service Centres will be closed. Business will resume as usual on July 2.

The City’s Provincial Offences Court will be closed.

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection on Monday. Collection will be delayed by one day all week

All beaches, splash pads and some wading pools will be open, weather permitting

City of Ottawa summer camps will not operate on July 1

The Sexual Health Centre and Satellite Clinics will be closed on Monday

All Municipal Child Care Centres will be closed

All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed on Monday.

Transit Services:

OC Transpo will offer free service on Canada Day

OC Transpo will be running on a special holiday schedule with extra service during the day and after the fireworks

O-Train Line 2, the Trillium Line, will run all day on Monday until 12:15 am.

For information about holiday schedules and travel planning, visit octranspo.com

Shopping:

The Rideau Centre will be open on Canada Day from 10 am to 6 pm

Place d’Orléans, St. Laurent Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre, Bayshore Shopping Centre and Tanger Outlets will be closed on Monday.

The Loblaws on Isabella St. will be open July 1 from 8 am to 8 pm. The Loblaws on Rideau St. will be open 24 hours.

The Whole Foods at Lansdowne will be open July 1 from 9 am to 7 pm

The Metro grocery store on Rideau Street will be open 24 hours on Canada Day.

All other grocery stores are required to be closed on Canada Day

Museums and Cultural Services: