Here’s a look at the schedule changes for Canada Day in Ottawa.

City Services:

  • Ottawa City Hall and all Client Service Centres will be closed. Business will resume as usual on July 2.
  • The City’s Provincial Offences Court will be closed.
  • There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection on Monday. Collection will be delayed by one day all week
  • All beaches, splash pads and some wading pools will be open, weather permitting
  • City of Ottawa summer camps will not operate on July 1
  • The Sexual Health Centre and Satellite Clinics will be closed on Monday
  • All Municipal Child Care Centres will be closed
  • All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed on Monday.

Transit Services:

  • OC Transpo will offer free service on Canada Day
  • OC Transpo will be running on a special holiday schedule with extra service during the day and after the fireworks
  • O-Train Line 2, the Trillium Line, will run all day on Monday until 12:15 am.
  • For information about holiday schedules and travel planning, visit octranspo.com

Shopping:

  • The Rideau Centre will be open on Canada Day from 10 am to 6 pm
  • Place d’Orléans, St. Laurent Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre, Bayshore Shopping Centre and Tanger Outlets will be closed on Monday.
  • The Loblaws on Isabella St. will be open July 1 from 8 am to 8 pm. The Loblaws on Rideau St. will be open 24 hours.
  • The Whole Foods at Lansdowne will be open July 1 from 9 am to 7 pm
  • The Metro grocery store on Rideau Street will be open 24 hours on Canada Day.
  • All other grocery stores are required to be closed on Canada Day

Museums and Cultural Services:

  • Billings Estate National Historic Site, Pinhey’s Point Historic Site and Nepean Museum will offer programming on Canada Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Fairfields Heritage House and the Cumberland Heritage Museum will be closed on Monday
  • The Karsh-Masson Gallery and Barbara Ann Scott Gallery at Ottawa City Hall will be open on Canada Day.
  • The Canadian Museum of History will be open Canada Day from 9 am to 9 pm (Admission to the museum is free)
  • The Canadian War Museum will be open from 9 am to 5 pm (Admission to the museum is free)
  • The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open from 9 am to 6 pm (Admission to the museum is free)
  • The Canada Science and Technology Museum will be open from 9 am to 5 pm (Admission to the museum is free)
  • The Canada Aviation and Space Museum will be open from 9 am to 5 pm. (Admission to the museum is free)
  • The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum will be open from 9:30 am to 4 pm. (Admission to the museum is free)