OTTAWA -- As cannabis edibles arrive on store shelves today, Ottawa Public Health is urging users to “start slow and go low.”

Starting today, Ontario’s brick-and-mortar cannabis stores can begin selling a limited number of products. The 59 approved products include chocolates, gummies and vaping products.

The products will be made available for purchase from the Ontario Cannabis Store website on January 16.

Ottawa Public Health program manager Marino Francispillai tells CTV News it takes longer to feel the effects of edibles, which could lead to overconsumption. Francispillai says when you’re smoking or vaping it can take 30 seconds to two minutes before you start to feel something.

“When you’re taking an edible, it takes about 30 minutes to 2 hours before you feel something.”

Francispillai adds people should “start slow and go low at first just to try it out, because if you don’t know how it will impact you it’s better to start slower and figure it out.”

OPH says edible products can take four hours to peak and can last 12 hours or more.

Francispillai is also reminding users to secure their cannabis, and keep them out of the reach of children. He notes there's been an increase in calls to poison control and 911 for overconsumption by children and pets in jurisdictions where edibles are legal.