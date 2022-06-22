Ottawa police seek 54-year-old woman missing since April

Ottawa police seek 54-year-old woman missing since April

Ottawa police say Atsede Negash, 54, was last seen on April 13. There are concerns for her well-being. (Ottawa Police) Ottawa police say Atsede Negash, 54, was last seen on April 13. There are concerns for her well-being. (Ottawa Police)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina