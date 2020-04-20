OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 43-year-old Ottawa man, who was last seen one-year ago.

Corey Baldwin was last seen in Ottawa in April 2019 and was reported missing in December 2019. He may possibly be in British Columbia or the Montreal area.

Police say he hasn’t spoken to his father in a year, who says “this is unlike Corey.” His family is concerned for his wellbeing and safety.

Baldwin is described as a white male, 5’10, 230 lbs, with a muscular build, grey and blue eyes, a shaved head and dirty blond/grey facial hair. He has multiple tattoos on his arms, back and calf.

Anyone with information about Baldwin’s whereabouts is asked to call Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355.