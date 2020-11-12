OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are searching for a suspect after a man stole tobacco products from a west-end store.

Police say at approximately 2:47 a.m. on Oct. 26, a man walked into a store in the 1800 block of Baseline Road, near Navaho Drive, walked behind the cashier area carrying a white bag and started filling the bag with tobacco products.

Police say the suspect threatened the staff and left the business on foot.

The suspect is described as a white man, medium to heavy build. He was wearing a red hoodie with white drawstrings, a black puffy jacket, grey track pants and grey shoes; and was carrying a black backpack.

