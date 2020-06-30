Advertisement
Ottawa police says missnig 15-year-old girl found safe
Published Tuesday, June 30, 2020 1:56PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, July 1, 2020 1:48PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say a missing 15-year-old girl has been located safe and sound.
The girl was reported missing on Friday, June 26. Police said she was last seen getting into a silver-coloured vehicle in the Peter Robinson Road area in Ottawa's rural west end.
On Canada Day, police said the girl was located safe and sound.