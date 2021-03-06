Advertisement
Ottawa police say missing teen located 'in good health'
Published Saturday, March 6, 2021 8:50PM EST Last Updated Saturday, March 6, 2021 10:19PM EST
The Ottawa Police station on Elgin Street is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Share:
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a missing 14-year-old girl has been located "in good health."
The teen was reported missing in Ottawa's east-end on Saturday.
In a message at 10:05 p.m., police said the girl had been found.
CTV News Ottawa has removed the girl's name and picture from the story.