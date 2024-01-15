OTTAWA
Ottawa

    Ottawa police say missing 12-year-old girl found safe

    The sign outside Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa) The sign outside Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)
    Ottawa police say a missing 12-year-old girl has been found safe.

    The girl was reported missing on Monday.

    Just after 12 a.m. Tuesday, police said the girl was located "safe."

    No other information has been released.

    CTV News Ottawa has removed the youth's name and photo from our digital story and social media channels.

