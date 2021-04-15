OTTAWA -- An 18-year-old is facing charges after Ottawa police say officers responded to a call concerning a man pointing a gun at another man and uttering threats.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of St. Laurent Blvd, near Ogilvie Road, around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night.

The caller said a man was uttering threats and pointing a gun at another man, according to police.

Rylie Landry is charged with uttering threats and several weapon offences.

Police say the gun was recovered and determined to be a BB gun.