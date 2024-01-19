OTTAWA
    • Ottawa Police recover 40 stolen bikes linked to various break-ins

    Ottawa Police Service South District Neighbourhood Resource Team recovered 40 bikes believed to be stolen. (Ottawa Police/X) Ottawa Police Service South District Neighbourhood Resource Team recovered 40 bikes believed to be stolen. (Ottawa Police/X)
    An Ottawa Police Neighbourhood Resource Team (NRT) has recovered 40 stolen bicycles believed to be linked to various break-ins across the city.

    Police said on social media that they began an investigation earlier this month after receiving a complaint about a man who was allegedly in possession of numerous stolen bikes and other property.

    On Thursday morning, a search warrant was executed in the 1900 block of St. Laurent Boulevard.

    Police say some of the bicycles recovered were linked to break and enters that occurred in the areas of Elmvale/Riverview, Hawthorne Meadows and Playfair Park.

    Police did not provide more information on the suspect as an investigation continues.

    Police said in 2021 that about 1,000 bicycles are stolen city-wide every year. Between 2016 and 2021, over 5,000 bikes were stolen, worth an estimated value of $3.3 million.

    Police are encouraging anyone who has had their bicycle stolen to come forward to file a report.

    Reports can be filed by going online or by calling the Police Reporting Unit at 613-236-1222 extension 7300.

    Cylists can register their bikes on the 529 Garage app to let thieves and potential future buyers know the bike is registered to help police locate and return the bike if it’s stolen.

