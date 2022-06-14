Ottawa police officer killed in motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist who died in a single-vehicle crash at the Highway 417-174 split Tuesday night was an off-duty Ottawa police officer.

"With great sadness, we share that one of our members passed away last evening after a single-vehicle collision," Ottawa police tweeted Wednesday morning. "The incident occurred off duty.

Flags are at half-mast at all Ottawa police buildings.

The serious crash happened around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday night on the eastbound Regional Road 174 at Highway 417.

Paramedics treated the motorcyclist and took him to the Ottawa Hospital trauma centre in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The 417 eastbound on-ramp to the 174 was closed for several hours and reopened overnight.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the crash because it happened on a provincially-maintained roadway.