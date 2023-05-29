Ottawa police officer helps rescue infant after dad accidentally locks keys in car

Ottawa police are praising a local dad for quickly calling for help Sunday afternoon when he accidentally locked his keys in his car, and his infant child along with them.

It was 28 degrees Sunday when the dad called 911, knowing that the heat posed a significant danger, Ottawa police said.

An officer arrived but it was going to be up to 20 minutes to get a tow company to the scene, so the dad told the officer to break the window.

The baby was safe. Ottawa paramedics assessed the child and no treatment was required. The officer had a few cuts from the glass, however.

"Well done to this Dad for recognizing the danger of being left in a hot vehicle for too long and taking action right away!" police said in a tweet Monday.

Sunday's high hit just over 30 C in the afternoon. Sunny, hot weather is forecast to continue through the week, with highs in the low 30s.