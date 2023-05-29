Ottawa police officer helps rescue infant after dad accidentally locks keys in car
Ottawa police are praising a local dad for quickly calling for help Sunday afternoon when he accidentally locked his keys in his car, and his infant child along with them.
It was 28 degrees Sunday when the dad called 911, knowing that the heat posed a significant danger, Ottawa police said.
An officer arrived but it was going to be up to 20 minutes to get a tow company to the scene, so the dad told the officer to break the window.
The baby was safe. Ottawa paramedics assessed the child and no treatment was required. The officer had a few cuts from the glass, however.
"Well done to this Dad for recognizing the danger of being left in a hot vehicle for too long and taking action right away!" police said in a tweet Monday.
Sunday's high hit just over 30 C in the afternoon. Sunny, hot weather is forecast to continue through the week, with highs in the low 30s.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Northern B.C., Alberta and all of Ontario under 'high' to 'extreme' wildfire risk: What to know
There's a heightened risk of wildfires across the country during what has been one of the earliest fire seasons on record. From British Columbia to Nova Scotia, here's where the risk is highest.
'Tragedies occur far too often': Canada Safety Council shares swimming safety tips
With the summer swimming season fast approaching, the Canada Safety Council is reminding people to be careful and take measures to prevent drowning, especially after three children died just days apart.
Provinces must seek anti-smoking measures in Big Tobacco settlement: health groups
Three national health organizations want Canada's premiers to push for initiatives to reduce smoking during settlement negotiations with major tobacco companies, years after provinces sued to recoup health-care costs.
WATCH | Dashcam video shows out-of-control Nova Scotia wildfire
Dashcam footage shows the extent of the Tantallon wildfire as it raged in Hammonds Plains, N.S.
Body of 12-year-old Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls found
The body of a 12-year-old boy from Winnipeg who fell into Sturgeon Falls on Saturday has been found.
Giraffe at Calgary zoo died from a broken neck, investigation reveals
Officials with the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo have released more information about the death of Emara, a 12-year-old Masai giraffe, earlier this month.
Halifax-area wildfire still out of control, 'many' structures destroyed
Officials say a wildfire that began in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday afternoon is ongoing and still not under control.
OBITUARY | Quebec actor Michel Cote, known for film and theatre roles, dead at 72
Quebec actor Michel Cote, who captivated audiences with his roles in the theatre piece 'Broue' and films such as 'Cruising Bar' and C.R.A.Z.Y.,' has died at 72.
Albertans head to polls in what's expected to be very close election between UCP, NDP
In Alberta today, the United Conservative Party is looking to win a second consecutive majority government while the NDP is fighting to regain the office it lost in 2019.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area wildfire still out of control, 'many' structures destroyed
Officials say a wildfire that began in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday afternoon is ongoing and still not under control.
-
Shelburne County wildfire out of control, about 1,500 evacuated
Roughly 450 homes have been evacuated in Shelburne County as a wildfire burns out of control over thousands of hectares.
-
400 homes evacuated, one destroyed by forest fires in southwestern New Brunswick
About 400 homes in southwestern New Brunswick have been evacuated because of forest fires that began Sunday after an all-terrain vehicle that burst into flames.
Toronto
-
More than half of GTA condo investors losing money on properties: report
A new report says for the first time ever, more than half of newly-completed condo investors in the Greater Toronto Area were losing money on their rental properties last year — and its authors expect the trend to persist.
-
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police officer, school bus driver killed in violent crash north of Woodstock, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer and a school bus driver are dead after a violent crash north of Woodstsock Monday morning.
Montreal
-
Launch of Francization Quebec: a new portal for anyone who wants to learn French
As of June 1, anyone wishing to learn or improve their command of the French language will have to register via the Francisation Quebec portal, the government's new single point of service for coordinating all French language learning services.
-
Montreal creates working group to push forward on plans for Hippodrome site
The City of Montreal has begun the latest chapter in plans for the abandoned Blue Bonnets/Hippodrome racetrack. On Monday, the province and municipality announced a working group to begin creating what it envisions as the city's 'next great district of the future.'
-
Family of Quebec woman slain in 2017 suing police, says negligence led to killing
The family of a Quebec woman who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in 2017 has filed a lawsuit against the local police department, alleging that negligence by officers led directly to her death.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Small plane crashes at North Bay airport, minor injuries
A small plane has crashed at North Bay airport Monday and minor injuries are being reported.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police officer, school bus driver killed in violent crash north of Woodstock, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer and a school bus driver are dead after a violent crash north of Woodstsock Monday morning.
-
Driver in critical condition after hitting moose on Highway 69 in Greater Sudbury
One person is in critical condition after hitting a moose on Highway 69 in Greater Sudbury on Friday night, police say.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police officer, school bus driver killed in violent crash north of Woodstock, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer and a school bus driver are dead after a violent crash north of Woodstsock Monday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Auto parts factory notified of closure
Unifor says it has been informed by Wescast Industries that the company intends to close its foundry in Wingham, potentially putting more than 250 people out of work.
-
Man suffers serious injuries after weekend stabbing, suspect facing multiple charges
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed during an altercation inside a south London, Ont. apartment building over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Body of 12-year-old Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls found
The body of a 12-year-old boy from Winnipeg who fell into Sturgeon Falls on Saturday has been found.
-
Winnipeg forecasting $27 million deficit
The City of Winnipeg’s rainy day fund could be running dry.
-
Kerry Smith running as Liberal candidate in Portage-Lisgar byelection
The Liberal Party has named its candidate for the upcoming Portage-Lisgar byelection
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | OPP officer, school bus driver killed in crash near Woodstock, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer and a school bus driver have died after a crash in Oxford County involving an unmarked police vehicle and a school bus.
-
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Cambridge
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash on Pinebush Road in Cambridge.
-
House hit with gunfire in Brantford, shell casings found: police
Brantford police are looking into reports of shots fired after a home was allegedly hit with gunfire.
Calgary
-
2 people shot and killed by Calgary police on Memorial Drive
Calgary police have closed Memorial Drive in both directions between Edmonton Trail and St. George's Drive N.E. after shooting two suspects.
-
Battleground: An election expected to be won or lost in Calgary
With voters set to cast their ballot in this election campaign, polls and political watchers have said Calgary is where the election will either be won or lost for Alberta’s next government.
-
Giraffe at Calgary zoo died from a broken neck, investigation reveals
Officials with the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo have released more information about the death of Emara, a 12-year-old Masai giraffe, earlier this month.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Catholic schools' office splattered with rainbow paint
Following the leak of a controversial email, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools' downtown office was hit with an apparent act of vandalism Monday morning.
-
Saskatoon apartment fire that left 26 homeless may have been arson, investigator says
Twenty-six people have been rehoused to a local hotel after a suspicious fire that forced an entire four-storey west side apartment building to evacuate on Sunday night.
-
12-metre high flames to greet Saskatoon Circle Drive commuters Tuesday morning
Drivers on Circle Drive South may see a flame over 12 metres high emanating from SaskEnergy infrastructure on Tuesday morning, but the provincial Crown says it’s all part of the plan.
Edmonton
-
Albertans head to polls in what's expected to be very close election between UCP, NDP
In Alberta today, the United Conservative Party is looking to win a second consecutive majority government while the NDP is fighting to regain the office it lost in 2019.
-
Some of the memorable comments made during Alberta election campaign
Candidates for both the United Conservative Party and New Democrats have been campaigning over the last four weeks for their party to form the next Alberta government. Here are some memorable quotes from the campaign.
-
2 people shot and killed by Calgary police on Memorial Drive
Calgary police have closed Memorial Drive in both directions between Edmonton Trail and St. George's Drive N.E. after shooting two suspects.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. police say remains of Madison Scott, last seen in 2011, have been found
Police in B.C. say the remains of Madison Scott, who went missing in May 2011, have been found and they're searching a rural property in Vanderhoof that is tied to the discovery.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 'Unfolding police incident' in North Vancouver
Mounties in North Vancouver are asking the public to avoid the area near Mosquito Creek Trail due to an "unfolding police incident" that has also closed a stretch of the Upper Levels Highway.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man accused of mass stabbing in North Vancouver, B.C., pleads guilty to all charges
Yannick Bandaogo, the man accused of a March 2021 stabbing spree in North Vancouver that killed one and injured six, has pleaded guilty to all the charges he faced.
Regina
-
Weekend tornado near Regina confirmed as first in Canada of 2023
The first twister of 2023 in the country touched down near Regina over the weekend, according to an analysis from the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP).
-
Intense thunderstorm leads to flooded streets in Regina
A ferocious thunderstorm that pelted Regina with heavy rain, hail and a tornado led to traffic hold ups and business closures across the city.
-
'It was shocking': Car fire in downtown Strasbourg causes surprise for residents
Residents in Strasbourg were in for an odd and dangerous surprise over the weekend, as a vehicle burst into flames on the town's main street.