Ottawa police looking to locate missing Vanier boy, 15

The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in locating a missing 15-year-old from the Vanier area who went missing earlier this month.

Donnie Phillips was last seen near his home on May 2. He also goes by JT.

He is described as 5-foot-10 with short brown hair, brown eyes and a scar on the back of his right hand. While his left ear is pierced, he wears a dangling earring.

“Donnie is known to frequent the Rideau Centre. Donnie is also known to stay around a parking garage on Gloucester Street,” police said in a news release on Friday.

Anyone with information about Donnie’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, or Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.