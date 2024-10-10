Dozens of OC Transpo bus drivers caught speeding by Ottawa's photo radar cameras

Ottawa's photo radar cameras have caught dozens of OC Transpo bus drivers speeding so far this year.

Statistics provided to the Transit Commission show OC Transpo has received 86 speeding tickets for buses through the city's automated speed enforcement camera program in the first nine months of the year.

OC Transpo drivers received 87 speeding tickets from automated speed enforcement cameras in 2023 and 72 tickets in 2022.

Drivers have received 34 tickets for running red lights through the city's red light camera program in 2024.

Staff say red-light infractions are on track for a decrease in 2024 compared to 2022 and 2023. A total of 56 red light camera tickets were issued to bus drivers in 2022, and 59 tickets were issued in 2023.

City staff told CTV News Ottawa in February that drivers are not required to pay the fine for a red light camera or photo radar camera violation, and tickets are addressed as disciplinary measures. Under the Highway Traffic Act, tickets issued for red light or photo radar camera violations are owner liability offences, meaning the city of Ottawa is legally responsible to pay the fine as the owner of the vehicle.

Ottawa's 40 photo radar cameras issued 261,566 tickets in the first eight months of 2024. The city's 85 red light cameras issued 24,631 tickets in the January to July period.