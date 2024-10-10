Dozens of OC Transpo bus drivers caught speeding by Ottawa's photo radar cameras
Ottawa's photo radar cameras have caught dozens of OC Transpo bus drivers speeding so far this year.
Statistics provided to the Transit Commission show OC Transpo has received 86 speeding tickets for buses through the city's automated speed enforcement camera program in the first nine months of the year.
OC Transpo drivers received 87 speeding tickets from automated speed enforcement cameras in 2023 and 72 tickets in 2022.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Drivers have received 34 tickets for running red lights through the city's red light camera program in 2024.
Staff say red-light infractions are on track for a decrease in 2024 compared to 2022 and 2023. A total of 56 red light camera tickets were issued to bus drivers in 2022, and 59 tickets were issued in 2023.
City staff told CTV News Ottawa in February that drivers are not required to pay the fine for a red light camera or photo radar camera violation, and tickets are addressed as disciplinary measures. Under the Highway Traffic Act, tickets issued for red light or photo radar camera violations are owner liability offences, meaning the city of Ottawa is legally responsible to pay the fine as the owner of the vehicle.
Ottawa's 40 photo radar cameras issued 261,566 tickets in the first eight months of 2024. The city's 85 red light cameras issued 24,631 tickets in the January to July period.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Hurricane Milton leaves path of destruction in Florida
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Live updates: Hurricane Milton leaves path of destruction in Florida
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. The extent of the damage is not yet known.
Poilievre says 'other ways' to address affordability for seniors than Bloc's proposed pension boost
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says that while his party backed a Bloc Quebecois motion seeking money to boost seniors' benefits, he thinks there are 'other ways' to address affordability for older Canadians.
Fisher-Price infant swings recalled in Canada after 5 deaths reported
Several models of Fisher-Price infant swings have been recalled in Canada after the company received reports of fatalities link to affected products.
Ethel Kennedy, social activist and wife of Robert F. Kennedy, has died
Ethel Kennedy, the wife of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy who raised their 11 children after he was assassinated and remained dedicated to social causes and the family’s legacy for decades thereafter, died on Thursday, her family said. She was 96.
Video shows violent robbery north of Toronto, suspects make off with suitcase full of cash: police
Police north of Toronto have released video of what they’re describing as a violent, targeted robbery in Thornhill, where suspects boxed in the victim’s car and made off with a suitcase filled with cash.
BREAKING Air Canada pilots vote in favour of new contract, dousing strike fears
Air Canada pilots have given a green light to a tentative agreement with the airline, easing any fears of a future strike.
B.C. candidate apologizes for 'unacceptable' comments about Muslims, Palestinians
One of the B.C. Conservative candidates running in the province's second-largest city has apologized for "completely unacceptable" comments he made about Muslims and Palestinians.
Jacob Hoggard abandons bid to challenge 2022 conviction before Canada's top court
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is abandoning his bid to appeal his 2022 sexual assault conviction before Canada's top court.
PBO releases updated carbon price report after previous error sparked controversy
The parliamentary budget officer says his updated report on the federal carbon price is largely consistent with his earlier findings, even after adjusting for a previous error.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
'Never seen anything like this': Maritimer living in Florida describes aftermath of Milton
Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, among those assessing the damage in its aftermath is former CTV Atlantic employee and Maritimer Eric Bungay.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Hurricane Milton leaves path of destruction in Florida
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. The extent of the damage is not yet known.
-
Lunenberg, N.S., RCMP investigate robbery involving hitchhiker
Lunenberg District RCMP are seeking information about a robbery near Pine Grove, N.S.
Toronto
-
Video shows violent robbery north of Toronto, suspects make off with suitcase full of cash: police
Police north of Toronto have released video of what they’re describing as a violent, targeted robbery in Thornhill, where suspects boxed in the victim’s car and made off with a suitcase filled with cash.
-
What's open, closed, and what to do in Toronto over the Thanksgiving weekend
Here is a look at what’s open, what’s closed, and what’s on in the GTA during Thanksgiving weekend 2024:
-
Jacob Hoggard abandons bid to challenge 2022 conviction before Canada's top court
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is abandoning his bid to appeal his 2022 sexual assault conviction before Canada's top court.
Montreal
-
City of Montreal needs a French-language and Francophonie office: committee
The City of Montreal's French-language committee wants a French-language office established to promote and increase the use of the language in the metropolis.
-
-
Minister confident of turning the tide on mental health in Quebec
Although he acknowledges that there is still a lot of work to be done in mental health, Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant is confident that he has succeeded in reversing the trend.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario man 'devastated' he owes $18,000 after 2 loans were fraudulently taken in his name
An Ontario man said he feels 'devastated' after learning his identity was stolen to take out two fraudulent loans under his name.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Hurricane Milton leaves path of destruction in Florida
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. The extent of the damage is not yet known.
-
Jacob Hoggard abandons bid to challenge 2022 conviction before Canada's top court
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is abandoning his bid to appeal his 2022 sexual assault conviction before Canada's top court.
Windsor
-
Camaro driver sought after hit and run: OPP
Essex County officers are asking for the public's help following a hit-and-run collision in Lakeshore.
-
Entegrus workers head south to help with hurricane relief
A team 14 staff members from Entegrus are on their way to Florida to assist in the restoration of power to thousands of customers affected by hurricanes Hele and Milton.
-
What's open and closed Thanksgiving 2024 in Windsor-Essex
Many people will get together this weekend to celebrate Thanksgiving, but there are a number of closures to look out for if you are running out to buy last minute items for your festivities.
London
-
Fundraising goal met for Humane Society London & Middlesex
The Humane Society of London & Middlesex (HSLM) has reached its fundraising goal for the new Old Oak Animal Campus. Located at 1414 Dundas St. construction continues on the building and remains on track for an opening in early 2025.
-
Boil water advisory in effect for Tillsonburg
The advisory was issued as a result of water sample results that indicated the presence of bacteria. While resampling is scheduled, the advisory is issued as a precaution.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Hurricane Milton leaves path of destruction in Florida
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. The extent of the damage is not yet known.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo resident arrested in Canada-wide grandparent scam
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a Waterloo man who they believe is linked to a group that has been scamming victims across Canada.
-
British primatologist Jane Goodall visits Kitchener
Jane Goodall, a world-renowned expert in primate research and conservation of the species, visited Kitchener, Ont. on Wednesday.
-
What's open and closed for Thanksgiving weekend
It’s expected to be a busy weekend in Waterloo Region as Thanksgiving festivities get underway, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at a reduced schedule.
Barrie
-
Barrie replaces waterfront field project with ambitious downtown revitalization plan
After months of controversy, protests and petitions, Barrie city councillors have scraped plans for a multi-purpose field along the waterfront in favour of a new plan to revitalize the downtown.
-
One person critically injured after being shot during armed robbery at gas station: OPP
Provincial police are investigating reports of an armed robbery in Amaranth Township that sent one person to the hospital in critical condition.
-
Barrie man accused of stabbing police officer denied bail
A Barrie man accused of assaulting a police officer in late September, which then became the topic of conversation in parliament last week, has been denied bail.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg School Division apologizes over message displayed during professional development day
The superintendent of the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) has apologized over a message displayed during a professional development day on Wednesday.
-
Manitobans could soon be paying more for natural gas
Manitobans could be paying more for natural gas in the future.
-
Milton knocks out power to millions and spawns 150 tornadoes across Florida. At least 4 dead
Hurricane Milton barrelled into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday after plowing across Florida, where it knocked out power to more than three million customers and whipped up 150 tornadoes. The storm caused at least four deaths and compounded the misery wrought by Helene while sparing Tampa a direct hit.
Calgary
-
Water-main valve installation will slow traffic at 9th Avenue, 1st Street S.E.
Calgary commuters can expect delays at 9th Avenue and 1st Street S.E. over several days.
-
10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Oct. 11 - 13)
10 things happening in Calgary this weekend.
-
Youth unemployment is up. Here's how parents can help their teen land their first job
As a parent, you want your child to spread their wings and fly, not crash down to reality when they first enter the job market.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton daycare centre shut down over concerns of unsupervised children
An Edmonton daycare has been shut down after failing to address concerns about unsupervised children, the province said Thursday.
-
Edmonton Oilers thumped in season-opener a second straight year
It was a familiar start to the NHL season for the Edmonton Oilers.
-
Kane Brown coming to Edmonton in March
Kane Brown will be performing in Edmonton in March as part of his new tour named after his upcoming album, The High Road.
Regina
-
RCMP searching for 2 suspects after armed robbery near Whitewood, Sask.
Saskatchewan RCMP say a larger police presence in Whitewood is related to a report of robbery with a firearm on Wednesday evening.
-
'Three years in the making': Regina city council approves preliminary funding plan for Lawson Aquatic Centre replacement
At the final meeting of this iteration of Regina City Council, a plan for how to pay for a new indoor aquatic facility that would replace Lawson Aquatic Centre was approved.
-
After 39 years this long-time vendor is retiring from the Regina Farmers' Market
After nearly four decades, Howland's Honey is retiring from the Regina Farmers' Market and strictly selling its products in retail stores.
Saskatoon
-
Former Sask. Party MLA and Saskatoon mayoral hopeful a 'friend' to controversial private school, email shows
Internal emails obtained by CTV News reveal that Saskatoon mayoral hopeful Gord Wyant had an apparent close relationship with a private school now embroiled in abuse allegations.
-
'I'm lucky where I'm at': Sask. woman intends to stay in Sarasota amid destructive Hurricane Milton
Milton is shaping up to be a monster of a storm, expected to strike Florida as a Category 3 hurricane, just weeks after Hurricane Helene hit the region.
-
'Was a really dumb mistake': Sask. Party MLA nominee apologizes for using racist slur
A Saskatchewan Party candidate publicly apologized on Wednesday after it was revealed that he used a racial slur in caucus offices a year and a half ago.
Vancouver
-
B.C. candidate apologizes for 'unacceptable' comments about Muslims, Palestinians
One of the B.C. Conservative candidates running in the province's second-largest city has apologized for "completely unacceptable" comments he made about Muslims and Palestinians.
-
Sea-Doo thefts prompt warning from police in Metro Vancouver
Mounties are issuing a warning to personal watercraft owners after a wave of thefts were reported at marinas in Metro Vancouver.
-
Advance polls open in the B.C. election
The 2024 B.C. election officially kicks off Thursday morning as advance voting locations open their doors.
Vancouver Island
-
Advance polls open in the B.C. election
The 2024 B.C. election officially kicks off Thursday morning as advance voting locations open their doors.
-
Sea-Doo thefts prompt warning from police in Metro Vancouver
Mounties are issuing a warning to personal watercraft owners after a wave of thefts were reported at marinas in Metro Vancouver.
-
UVic PhD candidate working to bring first ever portable microplastics test kit to market
Abbas Motalebizadeh is a PhD candidate at the University of Victoria’s Mechanical Engineering Department and on Wednesday he was at the Victoria International Marina to test the Inner Harbour for microplastics.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.