OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Suspect in Sandy Hill theft from vehicle sought by Ottawa police

    The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in an alleged theft from a vehicle last month in Sandy Hill. (Ottawa Police Service/ handout)
    The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in an alleged theft from a vehicle last month in Sandy Hill.

    It happened on Sept. 15 between 1:45 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. when the suspect allegedly broke into a parked car in the 800 block of King Edward Avenue and stole high value items, according to police.

    He is described as a white man, with medium build and dark hair. He was wearing dark camouflage clothing, dark shoes and carrying a black and green/yellow backpack, at the time of the incident.

    Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 2193, or to call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

