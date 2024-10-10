Professors, librarians sign petition demanding uOttawa engage in proposals to improve education

The union representing professors and librarians at the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) says 70 per cent of its members have signed a petition asking the administration to take proposals to improve education and research into consideration.

The petition comes after the union representatives enter the fifth month of collective bargaining with the university, said the Association of Professors of the University of Ottawa (APUO) in a news release Thursday. The two sides have agreed to go to mediation on Oct. 17, ahead of the first conciliation meeting, which is scheduled on Nov. 5.

The APUO says the university has refused to "fully engage" with its key proposals to address the following issues and their negative impact on education:

• Insufficient numbers of academic staff

• Ongoing cuts to administrative and teaching supports

• A significant erosion of collegial governance

"Full-time professors and librarians are determined to fight for the quality of education at uOttawa," said Dimitri Karmis, APUO president.

"With our working conditions directly impacting students' learning conditions, we are prepared to use every tool available to defend our university’s core missions."

The APUO represents just over 1,300 full-time professors, librarians, language teachers and Continuing Special Appointments Professors (CSAP).

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to uOttawa for a comment.