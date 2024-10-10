OC Transpo issues 900 fines for failing to pay the fare in one month

More than 900 fines were issued in September to people not paying the transit fare, as OC Transpo stepped up fare enforcement on buses and the O-Train.

The transit service conducted a fare compliance blitz between September 3 and 30, with 12 fare inspectors "active across the transit network, enforcing fare regulations," OC Transpo said.

The Transit Commission was told 904 tickets were issued during the fare compliance enforcement and education blitz. The breakdown of the fines issued shows 489 tickets were issued on the O-Train and 415 tickets on buses and at bus stations. Fare inspectors also issued 15 warnings.

"The purpose was to educate, reduce lost revenues and, of course, protect the integrity of the fare system," Duane Duquette, OC Transpo's head of security, told councillors.

The fare blitz was launched as new riders used OC Transpo buses and the O-Train at the start of the school year and as federal workers returned to the office a minimum of three days a week.

The fine for not paying the fare is $260.

Duquette announced the OC Transpo fare enforcement blitz will continue until the end of 2024.

Coun. Tim Tierney called Blair Station a "the field of dreams" for transit riders avoiding paying the fare, and called on OC Transpo to address fare evasion at the transit station.

"People are still running onto the train, right by a big sign that says fine $125, and I'm hoping we can secure that perimeter much better," Tierney said.

"There was literally 20 people in four-and-a-half minutes. I took a video and I'm sitting there going, 'Wow, they're all walking right in here, this is great.' You just get right onto the train, there's no gates."

Staff will be "more visible" at O-Train stations to discourage people from skipping the fare, according to staff.

OC Transpo is projecting a $25.6 million deficit in 2024, mainly due to lower ridership on buses and the O-Train and less fare revenue.

Ridership up in September

OC Transpo saw a bump in ridership on buses and the O-Train in September, as federal workers returned to the office three days a week and students headed back to school.

Statistics show weekday ridership on OC Transpo buses was up four per cent in September compared to September 2023, while weekday ridership on the Confederation Line was up 11 per cent from the year before.

The number of vehicles parked at OC Transpo park and ride lots was up 12 per cent.

Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar told councillors that revenue from single-ride fares was up 27 per cent compared to September 2023, while monthly passes for adults, seniors, EquiPass and Community Pass holders was up 24 per cent.

"It is not a surprise, September is one of our busiest months with students returning to school and many returning to the workplace," Amilcar said.

Full ridership data on September transit trips will be released next month.

Statistics show 42.5 million people used OC Transpo in the first nine months of the year, 11 per cent higher than in 2023. The ridership target is 67.7 million riders for 2024.

LRT closures for maintenance work

The Confederation Line will be closed late nights and weekends for a couple of weeks this fall while OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group begin rail grinding work to address rail corrugation.

The Transit Commission was told that "removing corrugation improves effectiveness of the top-of-rail and wheel flange lubrication systems," adding it will lead to "smoother transitions entering and exiting curves."

The work this fall will include additional ballast improvements between Hurdman and Tramblay stations.

There will be late night and weekend closures of the Confederation Line for the work between Saturday, Oct. 19 to Sunday Nov. 3.