Ottawa

    • Group of 8 eastern Ontario residents win $500,000 Lotto Max jackpot

    A group of eight eastern Ontario residents have 500,000 reasons to smile heading into the Thanksgiving long weekend.

    The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says the eight people, who have been playing the lottery together for eight years, won $500,000 in the Aug. 9 Lotto Max draw.

    The eight play Lotto Max every Friday and choose their own numbers.

    “I checked our ticket at the corner store on a Saturday morning, and I was caught off guard when I realized we had won,” Michael Wolfgram of Elginburg said, while the group visited the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings.

    “I instantly called my wife, and she didn’t believe me. I then began calling our group members one by one.”

    OLG says the group of eight plans to pay bills, renovate their homes and take "well-deserved vacations."

    The eight winners are:

    • Michael Wolfgram of Elginburg
    • Aaron Amey of Napanee
    • Bradley Greenaway of Bath
    • Donley Kellar of Harrowsmith
    • Francis McMullen of Verona
    • Randy Rees of Gananoque
    • Robert Langille of Kingston
    • Scott Anglin of Seeley’s Bay

