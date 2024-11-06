Ottawa police looking to identify suspect in Billings Bridge purse snatching

The Ottawa Police service is seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly stole an elderly woman's purse at Billings Bridge Shopping Centre.

Police say the suspect stole the purse while the woman was shopping on Sept. 5 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

The suspect then went to make multiple purchases with the victim's credit cards.

The suspect is identified as a white male, between 30 and 40-years-old, approximately 5 feet 8 inches with a medium build and dark facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark pants, a white baseball cap and at times wore a medical mask with sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222 extension 5300.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.ca.