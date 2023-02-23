Ottawa police looking to buy 37 new Automated Licence Plate Readers this year

The Ottawa Police Service is looking to equip 37 more vehicles with cameras this year that are capable of scanning license plates for prohibited vehicles and drivers.

A report for the Ottawa Police Services Board recommends approving the purchase of 37 new Automated License Plate Readers, adding to the five already operated by Ottawa police.

The new cameras come as police continue to check vehicles for expired license plates/permits after the Ontario government scrapped the license plate sticker. According to the Ministry of Transportation, there are more than 39,000 motor vehicles in Ottawa with expired permits.

The $669,447 cost for the new cameras will be covered by the Ontario government, and includes in-car implementation services.

Since 2016, police have used the Automated License Plate Reader technology to check license plate numbers for wanted or stolen vehicles, license plates associated to an Amber Alert, and other potential offences including expired licenses and registration.

Ottawa police currently have five Automated License Plate Readers, each with three infrared cameras, which can scan 5,000 license plates an hour. The ALPR technology alerts the officer to perform a traffic stop based on a license plate found on the hotlist.

"It is an effective and efficient tool that supports public safety and strengthens roadside law enforcement," says the report for Monday's Ottawa Police Services Board meeting.

"ALPR is capable of high-speed image capture that can correctly identify license plate numbers for validation or check against the Ministry of Transportation hotlist and/or OPS specific hotlist."

The ALPR technology includes video recording capabilities. Police say the video recording enables a range of benefits including, "enhanced officer accountability; improved public confidence; provides evidence and provides financial and time-savings benefits such as reduced time in courts by officers thus allowing for more proactive policing."

If approved, police say the 37 new cameras will be installed in the summer, at the earliest.