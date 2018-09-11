Ontario Provincial Police say a body has been found in the St. Lawrence River, near Morrisburg, which matches the description of a 25-year-old Brampton man who had jumped into the river last week.

Police say a civilian found the body at around 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

The missing man, who has yet to be identified, jumped off the Ogdensburgh-Prescott international bridge Thursday evening.

Police would not comment on a reason for the jump, but said no foul play was suspected.

The OPP, the Canadian Coast Guard, the Edwardsburgh and Prescott Fire Rescue team, and the Ogdensburgh Police all searched for the man.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted to confirm the identity of the man found in the river on Sunday.