    • Ottawa police locate 24-year-old man

    The sign outside Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in winter. (CTV News Ottawa)
    The Ottawa Police Service says a 24-year-old man who had been reported missing has been located.

    He had been reported missing Thursday, but police said in an update he was safe and sound.

    Since he's been located, CTV News Ottawa has removed his name and photo from this article.

    Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84

    Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.

