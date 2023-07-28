Ottawa police investigating suspicious fire that damaged a shed, three vehicles at Vanier apartment
Ottawa police are appealing for the public's help as they investigate a suspicious fire at a Vanier apartment building.
Emergency crews responded to a report of a fire in a shed at the building on Lavergne Street at approximately 1:40 a.m. Thursday.
Police say the fire spread to three nearby vehicles.
No one was hurt.
Investigators are looking for anyone with doorbell cam or video surveillance footage of suspicious activity in the Lavergne Street area between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Thursday.
You can contact the Ottawa Police Arson Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 4587.
