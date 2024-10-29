Arrest made in fatal boat crash on Bobs Lake on Victoria Day weekend

OTTAWA
    Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a boat collision in the Buck Bay area of Bobs Lake, north of Kingston, Ont. Three people were killed in the collision Saturday night.
    Ontario Provincial Police confirm an arrest has been made in connection with a fatal boat crash on Bobs Lake in eastern Ontario over the Victoria Day long weekend.

    The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, in the Buck Bay part of Bobs Lake, roughly 140 kilometres southwest of Ottawa. Juliette Côté, 22, Riley Orr, 23, Kaila Bearman, 21 were all pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

    OPP would not comment Tuesday on who was arrested or what charges have been laid, but confirmed the suspect remains in custody.

    Five other people were taken to hospital following the fatal crash. Recordings of emergency dispatches posted online painted a picture of a chaotic scene, as paramedics, police and firefighters raced to the area while dispatchers figured out where rescue boats could be launched.

    A resident in the area lent his boat launch to police when they arrived.

    First responders found most of the crash victims wedged together on the boats next to a concrete dock near a few cottages.

    OPP will be holding a media briefing Wednesday morning to announce further details.

