Woman charged in stabbing death of 50-year-old man in Vanier

Police have laid murder charges against an Ottawa woman in connection with the stabbing death of 50-year-old man in Vanier on Monday evening

On social media, police say emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Ste. Monique St. around 8:00 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

The victim, identified as Jean Cowie, 50, of Ottawa, was taken to hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

Elianne Assinewai, 58, of Ottawa, has been charged with second degree murder.

She is scheduled in court on Tuesday afternoon.

A police cruiser was parked outside a three-storey apartment building on Ste. Monique Street Tuesday morning, and a police officer was standing at the front entrance.

“It's sad, and it's been a problem over there, I think for a while. We've heard commotion often over there,” said Julien Lavoie, who lives around the corner.

“I've often seen police over there. That's probably, well, it's the only spot I've seen police. There's a mix of like students and families and older people here. Generally, it’s calm and relaxed. But, most times I've seen police around is over there.”

Maëlys McArdle who lives down the street.

“I saw someone being arrested and someone being pulled out on a stretcher, but I didn't know either of them,” said McArdle.

“It is the second stabbing in that building. There was another one a while back, different couple. So, it's just unfortunate.”

The Ottawa Police Service's Homicide Unit is investigating.

This is Ottawa's 23rd homicide of 2024.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Austin Lee