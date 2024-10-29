Former Ottawa-Carleton regional chair, first mayor of Nepean Andrew Haydon has died

Andrew Haydon, a former longtime Ottawa-Carleton regional chair and the first mayor of Nepean, has died.

He passed away Monday at the age of 91.

Haydon grew up in Ottawa before attending Queen's University in Kingston to become a chemical engineer. He worked for the City of Cornwall before moving back to the Ottawa area.

He became Reeve of Nepean in 1969, overseeing the construction of the Nepean Sportsplex and the National Capital Equestrian Park. He became the mayor of Nepean when it was incorporated in 1978 but was succeeded by Ben Franklin six days later, who would go on to be mayor until 1997.

In 1978, Haydon became the regional chair for Ottawa-Carleton, a position he held until 1991. He was instrumental in the creation of the Transitway. The council chambers in Ottawa City Hall bear his name, as does a local park on Carling Avenue along the Ottawa River.

Haydon ran unsuccessfully for Ottawa city council in 2006 and for mayor in 2010, earning 7 per cent of the vote. He opposed the LRT, instead suggesting a downtown tunnel for buses.

A visitation is scheduled for Nov. 3 at the central chapel of Hulse, Playfair & McGarry on McLeod Street, with a service planned for Nov. 4.