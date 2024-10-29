Advocates calling for transparency, oversight amid investigation into eastern Ontario cat rescue
Advocates are calling on the province for more transparency and oversight as the investigation continues into an eastern Ontario cat rescue accused of abuse, neglect and falsifying medical records.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Sandi Lawson and Jackie Gauthier are the co-founders of Speak Up For Paws, a non-profit organization focusing on advocacy and education for animals in Ottawa and surrounding areas.
"With COVID, a lot of cats were being dumped and with the increase in prices with the vetting, for everything in general, more and more cats were being dumped than ever before," said Lawson.
Lawson says more cats, means more rescues popping up to help fill in the gaps. But with no provincial laws governing who can operate a rescue, it means anyone can start one and apply as a registered charity.
"There is nobody there to say, 'You can’t open a rescue, you can open a rescue, we’re going to come to your house and inspect,'" said Gauthier.
"Some people just start a rescue with no vet, no knowledge, to me they’re just becoming part of the problem."
With little provincial oversight, Lawson says it opens the door to more problems. Pointing to Eastern Ontario Cats (EOC), a rescue in the community of Elgin, now under investigation.
“Nobody's checking in on you. So, if the cats are dying in cages, nobody's going to check in on you. So, there is no accountability. There's nobody knocking at your door,” said Lawson.
“We do have some regulations. Not a lot. We do have the laws and the Criminal Code of Canada, but, you know, everybody's passing the buck to each other,” said Gauthier.
Gauthier says it was her along with another rescue who went into the founder of EOC’s home, removing six cats after allegations the property was vacated, and cats were left inside. At least one has since died.
"Animal welfare never showed up and this lasted for five days and the fact that we were being held accountable for saving these cats, really it should have been their job. They should have gone in," said Gauthier.
"We have the confirmation that the cat died of panleukopenia. We've made AWS [Animal Welfare Services] aware and they're just letting them spread the disease, it’s frustrating because more cats are going to die."
After CTV News aired these allegations last week, EOC has taken down its website, removed its phone number and emails are no longer going through.
CTV News made several attempts to reach out to EOC for comment but have not heard back.
Photos from inside Eastern Ontario Cats. (Photo courtesy of Jackie Gauthier)
Jennifer Gondermann is a foster with EOC and launched a complaint with Animal Welfare Services in September.
She says the cats in her care were not receiving proper medical attention but was forced to withdraw her complaint.
"Since the cat was in my possession and EOC was not providing vet care, it now meant that I was liable and I don’t want it to look like I’m neglecting the cats," Gondermann said.
Out of the more than 22,000 investigations launched by Animal Welfare Services last year, only one per cent resulted in charges. Both Animal Welfare and Ontario Provincial Police are investigating EOC but so far, no action has been taken against the rescue.
"They have the criminal code of Canada behind them to protect these animals," said Gauthier. "Now, because of the situation that has happened with EOC, other rescues are stepping in. That should be in the hands of animal welfare or OPP, they need to step in."
Gauthier says former volunteers and other rescues are now working to track down cats with EOC they say are either dead or missing.
According to the province, animal welfare inspectors use a range of compliance and enforcement tools including communication and education, along with the issuance of orders and the removal of animals.
"Not all investigations result in charges because in the majority of cases, other remedies can be applied which are appropriate to the situation," said Brent Ross, spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General.
"This may include educating the owners, providing food, water or shelter as well as issuing orders. Animal Welfare Inspectors will reinspect properties to ensure the animals are no longer in distress and the owner is in compliance with the standards of care and any orders issued."
Both Gauthier and Lawson say there needs to be more transparency and oversight from the province, when it comes to complaints and investigations.
"Animal Welfare will not give you the follow through," said Gauthier. "They will pretty much take your complaint and then that'll be the end of it."
"The Ontario Animal Protection Call Centre is unable to provide updates on calls or investigation. The authorities may contact you if they need more information," According to its website.
“They need to share with the public what they’re doing, make themselves accountable,” said Gauthier.
Because of the active investigation, both Animal Welfare and police say they cannot comment on the matter with EOC.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre says it would be 'not fair' for Liberals to replace Trudeau as leader
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre thinks it would be 'not fair' for the Liberals to oust Prime Minister Justin Trudeau now, as in his view they are 'morally obligated' to keep him.
'I'm ready for an election': Bloc beginning talks to topple Trudeau gov't as ultimatum expires
Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is starting to talk to other opposition parties about bringing down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government.
An expert stands firm on his U.S. election win prediction. Here's what he says happened after
An American presidential historian is maintaining his previous prediction of a Kamala Harris presidency as the U.S. election hits the one-week mark.
Senior Modi cabinet minister linked to India-supported violence in Canada: officials
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison has confirmed a report that Canada is alleging an Indian cabinet minister and close adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered intelligence-gathering operations of Canadians.
Nova Scotia lifts stop-work order at Halifax Walmart one week after body of teen found in oven
Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour has lifted its stop-work order at a Halifax Walmart more than a week after the body of 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur was discovered in an industrial oven in the store’s bakery.
Missing B.C. teenager Jodi Henrickson at centre of upcoming documentary
Henrickson was a 17-year-old girl from Squamish who went missing after a house party on Bowen Island, during the then unusually warm summer of 2009.
Plant-based milks facility did not follow listeria prevention protocol: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says an Ontario facility producing plant-based milks was not adhering to Health Canada’s policies on listeria prevention prior to an outbreak that led to three deaths.
'Speaks to a wider problem': N.S. politicians condemn group that wore KKK costumes to Halloween dance
Nova Scotians – including the province’s top politicians – are continuing to express outrage after four people showed up at a Halloween dance dressed in Ku Klux Klan costumes.
Ontario to provide taxpayers with $200 rebate
The Ontario government will give each taxpayer a $200 rebate. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday and said the rebate will also extend to families with children, with an additional $200 per eligible child.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia lifts stop-work order at Halifax Walmart one week after body of teen found in oven
Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour has lifted its stop-work order at a Halifax Walmart more than a week after the body of 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur was discovered in an industrial oven in the store’s bakery.
-
'Speaks to a wider problem': N.S. politicians condemn group that wore KKK costumes to Halloween dance
Nova Scotians – including the province’s top politicians – are continuing to express outrage after four people showed up at a Halloween dance dressed in Ku Klux Klan costumes.
-
N.S. PCs vow to remove Halifax bridge tolls; Liberals unveil plan to lower grocery prices
The leaders of Nova Scotia’s three main political parties were on the campaign trail Tuesday after Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston called a snap election over the weekend.
Toronto
-
Plant-based milks facility did not follow listeria prevention protocol: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says an Ontario facility producing plant-based milks was not adhering to Health Canada’s policies on listeria prevention prior to an outbreak that led to three deaths.
-
Ontario to provide taxpayers with $200 rebate
The Ontario government will give each taxpayer a $200 rebate. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday and said the rebate will also extend to families with children, with an additional $200 per eligible child.
-
Suspects charged in COVID-19 vaccine database fraud investigation: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two suspects in connection with what they’re calling an 'extensive' fraud investigation linked to a COVID-19 vaccine database.
Montreal
-
CAQ Mirabel MNA closes office after shots fired at window
The Coalition Avenir Québec’s Sylvie D’Amours said she shut her office down Tuesday after its windows were shot at.
-
Food insecurity is on the rise among Quebec students
New data shows that more post-secondary students are using food banks to make ends meet but student unions are offering more programs to help curb the trend.
-
Police investigating after death of man, 39, at Montreal psychiatric hospital
The Montreal police's major crime unit is investigating the death of a 39-year-old man who died while he was at a psychiatric hospital last week.
Northern Ontario
-
Police say suspects arrested in northern Ont. in June robbed $2M from banks across Ontario
Three suspects arrested in West Nipissing earlier this year were part of a group of five who robbed banks across the province, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday.
-
Ontario to provide taxpayers with $200 rebate
The Ontario government will give each taxpayer a $200 rebate. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday and said the rebate will also extend to families with children, with an additional $200 per eligible child.
-
Priced out of rental market, Ontario senior lives in her shed
A Midland senior has resorted to living in her shed out of desperation
Windsor
-
'Roaches in our nachos': Cockroach sightings at Devonshire Mall spark outrage
A Devonshire Mall spokesperson has confirmed that staff are aware of social media posts showing cockroaches crawling near guests' food at the mall.
-
Victim's wife discovered body in Highland Ave homicide: police
Windsor Police are renewing their call for help from the public to solve a city homicide.
-
Police seek suspect in $64,000 bank fraud investigation, one arrested
The Windsor police is searching for an outstanding suspect in connection to a $64,000 bank fraud investigation. One person has been arrested and charged.
London
-
Some 'no' voters seek recount in 'tight' nuclear waste referendum
The results were tighter than almost everyone thought they’d be in a vote on if South Bruce would be a willing host to the Canada’s first permanent nuclear waste storage.
-
‘Long COVID has really mystified’: Western University researchers take steps to unravel long COVID mysteries
Long COVID can have wide-ranging impacts, but is most commonly associated with brain fog, breathing difficulties and debilitating fatigue.
-
Poilievre plan would boost new home sales: Local builders
A Conservative plan to remove the federal sales tax on new homes under $1 million is welcomed by some local builders and contractors.
Kitchener
-
Arrests made in downtown Guelph drug trafficking investigations
The Guelph Police Service Drug Enforcement Unit began investigations earlier this month following complaints about drug trafficking and illegal drug use downtown.
-
WRDSB announced plan to remove garbage bins from classrooms before reversing decision
The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) announced, and then abruptly reversed, a plan to remove garbage bins from classrooms.
-
Meet the 90-year-old tennis player from Guelph, Ont.
A Guelph, Ont. man is celebrating a major milestone while playing the game he loves.
Barrie
-
Suspects face 53 criminal charges after more than $2M stolen in series of bank robberies: OPP
Five people face a total of 53 charges for their alleged involvement in eight bank robberies across Ontario where more than $2 million was stolen.
-
Big names announced as headliners for Boots and Hearts 2025
The headliners for the region’s biggest outdoor country music festival are locked in, and once again, the multi-day event has garnered big names.
-
OPP reminds homeowners to lock doors after attempted break-ins
Provincial police want residents to keep their doors and windows locked after reports of a man trying to gain entry to homes in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police searching for suspects after another woman was carjacked last weekend
For the second time in as many days, a woman was carjacked in Winnipeg.
-
'You are becoming the tree': Organization aiming to set up memorial forest in Manitoba
A charitable organization in Manitoba is looking to transform a field near Tyndall into a memorial forest – with a unique twist.
-
Looking back at Winnipeg weather on Halloween and what to expect this year
With Halloween just two days away, kids are putting the final touches on their costumes and parents are ensuring those costumes can withstand cooler temperatures.
Calgary
-
Market Mall employees bear sprayed, police seek suspect
Calgary police have released photos of a man allegedly responsible for a bear spray attack at Market Mall last month.
-
Alberta Premier Smith says lower-than-forecast oil prices could mean budget deficit
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says a potential budget deficit next year is not off the table.
-
Albertans overpaid on electricity bills for decades: report
A new report says when the province deregulated electricity generation in 2001, it forced Albertans to pay billions more for their power.
Edmonton
-
'Unconstitutional and unlawful': Alberta taking Ottawa to court over carbon tax
Premier Danielle Smith says she is taking steps to keep Albertans warm this winter while keeping their utility bills low.
-
'Elaborate encampment' with solar panels and mini-power grid dismantled by Edmonton police
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has dismantled one of the ‘most elaborate encampments’ officers have ever seen.
-
Edmonton-raised filmmaker to make next movie with A24
Kyle Edward Ball, the writer and director of horror flick Skinamarink, will make his next movie with A24, the company behind Everything Everywhere All At Once and Hereditary.
Regina
-
Sask. Party to form fifth consecutive majority government, CTV News declares
The Saskatchewan Party has maintained its hold onto power, battling its way to a fifth consecutive majority government.
-
Man hit with own vehicle that was stolen in Whitewood, Sask. robbery: RCMP
RCMP are looking for two people after a robbery in Whitewood, Sask. that saw a man run over with his own vehicle that had been stolen.
-
Only 2 races too close to call on Sask. election night, despite close finish
The Saskatchewan Party secured its fifth straight majority government Monday, with only two constituencies too close for CTV News to call as night turned to morning.
Saskatoon
-
RCMP lays charges after woman was kidnapped in Toronto and trafficked into Sask.
A collaborative investigation of police services across the province has resulted in over a dozen charges being laid in a case that saw a woman be trafficked from Toronto all the way to Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. Party to form fifth consecutive majority government, CTV News declares
The Saskatchewan Party has maintained its hold onto power, battling its way to a fifth consecutive majority government.
-
Only 2 races too close to call on Sask. election night, despite close finish
The Saskatchewan Party secured its fifth straight majority government Monday, with only two constituencies too close for CTV News to call as night turned to morning.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Tour de Cure no more: BC Cancer Foundation ending prominent fundraiser
Citing declining revenue, rising costs and "increasing external risks," the BC Cancer Foundation announced Tuesday that it is ending its annual cycling fundraiser, the Tour de Cure.
-
Mounties investigating after 3 seriously injured in Vancouver Island crash
Mounties are investigating after a crash on Vancouver Island seriously injured three people over the weekend, including one driver who was airlifted to hospital.
-
Eby says NDP 'happy' to work with other parties in tight B.C. legislature
British Columbia Premier David Eby has scheduled a meeting with the B.C. Greens as he prepares to form government, a day after securing the barest of majorities in a legislature where every vote will count.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties seize tens of thousands of illicit cannabis edibles packaged like candy in B.C.
Federal investigators have arrested six people and seized tens of thousands of illicit cannabis edibles disguised as popular brand-name candies after raiding a pair of unlicensed dispensaries in British Columbia.
-
Eby says NDP 'happy' to work with other parties in tight B.C. legislature
British Columbia Premier David Eby has scheduled a meeting with the B.C. Greens as he prepares to form government, a day after securing the barest of majorities in a legislature where every vote will count.
-
Mounties investigating after 3 seriously injured in Vancouver Island crash
Mounties are investigating after a crash on Vancouver Island seriously injured three people over the weekend, including one driver who was airlifted to hospital.
Kelowna
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.