Advocates calling for transparency, oversight amid investigation into eastern Ontario cat rescue

Advocates are calling on the province for more transparency and oversight as the investigation continues into an eastern Ontario cat rescue accused of abuse, neglect and falsifying medical records.

Sandi Lawson and Jackie Gauthier are the co-founders of Speak Up For Paws, a non-profit organization focusing on advocacy and education for animals in Ottawa and surrounding areas.

"With COVID, a lot of cats were being dumped and with the increase in prices with the vetting, for everything in general, more and more cats were being dumped than ever before," said Lawson.

Lawson says more cats, means more rescues popping up to help fill in the gaps. But with no provincial laws governing who can operate a rescue, it means anyone can start one and apply as a registered charity.

"There is nobody there to say, 'You can’t open a rescue, you can open a rescue, we’re going to come to your house and inspect,'" said Gauthier.

"Some people just start a rescue with no vet, no knowledge, to me they’re just becoming part of the problem."

With little provincial oversight, Lawson says it opens the door to more problems. Pointing to Eastern Ontario Cats (EOC), a rescue in the community of Elgin, now under investigation.

“Nobody's checking in on you. So, if the cats are dying in cages, nobody's going to check in on you. So, there is no accountability. There's nobody knocking at your door,” said Lawson.

“We do have some regulations. Not a lot. We do have the laws and the Criminal Code of Canada, but, you know, everybody's passing the buck to each other,” said Gauthier.

Gauthier says it was her along with another rescue who went into the founder of EOC’s home, removing six cats after allegations the property was vacated, and cats were left inside. At least one has since died.

"Animal welfare never showed up and this lasted for five days and the fact that we were being held accountable for saving these cats, really it should have been their job. They should have gone in," said Gauthier.

"We have the confirmation that the cat died of panleukopenia. We've made AWS [Animal Welfare Services] aware and they're just letting them spread the disease, it’s frustrating because more cats are going to die."

After CTV News aired these allegations last week, EOC has taken down its website, removed its phone number and emails are no longer going through.

CTV News made several attempts to reach out to EOC for comment but have not heard back.

Photos from inside Eastern Ontario Cats. (Photo courtesy of Jackie Gauthier)

Jennifer Gondermann is a foster with EOC and launched a complaint with Animal Welfare Services in September.

She says the cats in her care were not receiving proper medical attention but was forced to withdraw her complaint.

"Since the cat was in my possession and EOC was not providing vet care, it now meant that I was liable and I don’t want it to look like I’m neglecting the cats," Gondermann said.

Out of the more than 22,000 investigations launched by Animal Welfare Services last year, only one per cent resulted in charges. Both Animal Welfare and Ontario Provincial Police are investigating EOC but so far, no action has been taken against the rescue.

"They have the criminal code of Canada behind them to protect these animals," said Gauthier. "Now, because of the situation that has happened with EOC, other rescues are stepping in. That should be in the hands of animal welfare or OPP, they need to step in."

Gauthier says former volunteers and other rescues are now working to track down cats with EOC they say are either dead or missing.

According to the province, animal welfare inspectors use a range of compliance and enforcement tools including communication and education, along with the issuance of orders and the removal of animals.

"Not all investigations result in charges because in the majority of cases, other remedies can be applied which are appropriate to the situation," said Brent Ross, spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

"This may include educating the owners, providing food, water or shelter as well as issuing orders. Animal Welfare Inspectors will reinspect properties to ensure the animals are no longer in distress and the owner is in compliance with the standards of care and any orders issued."

Both Gauthier and Lawson say there needs to be more transparency and oversight from the province, when it comes to complaints and investigations.

"Animal Welfare will not give you the follow through," said Gauthier. "They will pretty much take your complaint and then that'll be the end of it."

"The Ontario Animal Protection Call Centre is unable to provide updates on calls or investigation. The authorities may contact you if they need more information," According to its website.

“They need to share with the public what they’re doing, make themselves accountable,” said Gauthier.

Because of the active investigation, both Animal Welfare and police say they cannot comment on the matter with EOC.