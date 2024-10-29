Power outage delays start of Ottawa Senators game

A power outage delayed the start of Tuesday's Ottawa Senators game against the St. Louis Blues, as lights flickered at the Canadian Tire Centre.

The 7 p.m. puck drop was pushed back to 7:30 p.m. after the Senators first said they were aiming for a 7:15 p.m. puck drop.

TSN 1200's Dean Brown shared a photo of a pitch black Club CIBC on social media.

Lights returned to the Canadian Tire Centre shortly after the power went out thanks to the arena's backup generators, but it took some time to reboot things like the scoreboard.

An automated email from Hydro Ottawa said the outage was affecting 3,411 customers in the area of Goldridge Drive, Fletcher Circle and Hemlo Crescent in Kanata, which is near the hockey arena. Hydro Ottawa gave an estimated restoration time of 1 a.m. At 7:53 p.m., Hydro Ottawa said crews were performing emergency switching to restore service to all possible affected customers. The cause of the outage has yet to be confirmed.

"Hydro Ottawa is aware of the current outage in the Kanata area, impacting the Canadian Tire Centre and surrounding neighbourhoods. Crews are on site to determine the cause and restore power to all impacted customers as quickly and as safely as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our customers, and those attending tonight's Senators' hockey game," Hydro Ottawa spokesperson Josée Larocque said in an email to CTV News Ottawa.

A line of thunderstorms moved across the Ottawa region Tuesday evening. The power outage began at 6:45 p.m., according to Hydro Ottawa.

The TV broadcast on TSN5 was delayed at 7 p.m. It returned to the Canadian Tire Centre at 7:23 when the secondary warmup began.

The TSN 1200 radio broadcast was not interrupted.

It didn't take long for the Senators to reward fans' patience, with Josh Norris scoring for Ottawa just over a minute into the delayed game.