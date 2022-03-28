Ottawa police investigating south end homicide

The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating after a woman was found dead in the city’s south end on Monday.

Police said they received a call to the 1400 block of Heatherington Road just before 9:45 a.m.

They say they are working to identify the woman and notify her next of kin.

Police did not provide any additional information.

Heatherington Road is just south of Walkley Road and east of Albion Road North.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit.