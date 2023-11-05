Ottawa police investigating Nazi swastika spotted at pro-Palestine rally

Ottawa police say they are investigating after someone snapped a picture of a sign comparing Israel to the Nazis at Saturday's pro-Palestine rally.

The rally, which drew thousands of people, gathered on Parliament Hill Saturday afternoon before marching through downtown Ottawa. Many people waved Palestinian flags and had signs calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and condemning genocide.

But the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) shared an image on social media of a man holding a sign that had images of the Israel flag and a Nazi swastika, also known as a Hakenkruz. There was text underneath each symbol, but the image shared on social media was low-res and the text was unclear.

We are aware of this image circulating on social media and it is under investigation. We ask anyone with information about this incident to contact police at 613-236-1222 ext. 7300 #Ottawa #OttNews https://t.co/ihOZu09Imr — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) November 5, 2023

On Sunday, Ottawa police said it was aware of the image and was investigating.

"We ask anyone with information about this incident to contact police," OPS said on X.

Ottawa police have said they are concerned about a rise in hate-motivated incidents and crimes against Jewish and Muslim residents in the city since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7 when Hamas launched and attack that killed 1,400 Israelis, many of them civilians.

"Hate speech, symbols and other hate-motivated incidents are unacceptable," Police Chief Eric Stubbs said in a statement last week. "Those incidents can have a lasting impact not only on those who have been targeted, but throughout the neighbourhoods and communities where they occur."

The message came after a bomb threat was called into the Ottawa Jewish Community School on Tuesday.

Police stepped up patrols around religious institutions and places of cultural significance since the start of the conflict.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222 ext. 7300.