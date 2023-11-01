Bomb threat sent to Jewish school in Ottawa's west-end

OTTAWA
    The Ottawa Jewish Community School says they received an anonymous bomb threat on Tuesday afternoon.

    The school says the Ottawa police was immediately contacted and initiated an investigation.

    OPS says after an on-scene investigation, they determined there was no threat to the school or the Soloway Jewish Community Centre next door.

    The school did not comment on whether the school was evacuated and there is no indication the incident is related to the threats made to Catholic schools across Ontario on Wednesday.

    "The incident is a tragic reminder that the Jewish community must remain vigilant at a time of increased antisemitism in not only the Middle East, but also here in Canada and around the world," said Jon Mitzmacher, head of the Ottawa Jewish Community School.

    "Jewish schools should not have to consider being open as an act of courage and Jewish parents should not have to consider sending their children to school as an act of bravery."

    Police say the matter remains under investigation.

