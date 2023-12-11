Ottawa police investigating Monday morning shooting that injured 1

Ottawa police are investigating a shooting Monday morning.

An individual was found with a gunshot wound on Bruyère Street in the ByWard Market at around 7:25 a.m. The victim's injury is not considered life-threatening.

Police said their investigation revealed the shooting happened more than six kilometres away on Montreal Road east of St. Laurent Boulevard some time between 6:30 and 7:10 a.m.

No arrests have been announced.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information, including witnesses or anyone with video of the incident, is asked to contact the guns and gangs unit at Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166, or 5050.