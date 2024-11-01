OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Trailer thefts investigation lead to seizure of drugs in eastern Ontario: OPP

    An investigation into thefts of rental trailers in eastern Ontario has led to the seizure of suspected fentanyl and crack cocaine, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

    The investigation started Oct. 21 and 25 after police received reports alleging thefts of utility trailers in North Grenville. Police note that investigators found that these thefts were related to similar incidents that happened in Smiths Falls on Oct. 27 and 28.

    That was when multiple police detachments and Gatineau Police worked together to identify a suspect.

    The suspect was identified as a Gatineau resident. When the OPP Street Crime Unit located and arrested the suspect on Rideau Street, officers seized approximately 30 grams of suspected fentanyl and nearly two grams of suspected crack cocaine.

    The 43-year-old has been charged with theft over $5,000 and two counts of possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

    The accused is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 15.

