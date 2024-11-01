Canada-wide offender arrested in Ottawa: OPP

A federal offender who went at large last summer for breaching his release order has been arrested in Ottawa, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Benjamin Buda was arrested by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.). He went at large on July 10. That was when a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.

At the time, police said he's known to frequent the cities of Barrie, Toronto, and Ottawa.

Buda is serving a two-year, two-month and eight-day sentence for possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition and possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, police say.

With files from CTV News Barrie's Cheryl Browne