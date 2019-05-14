Ottawa Police investigate body found
A file image from a crime scene in Ottawa is seen.
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, May 14, 2019 10:12AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 14, 2019 4:34PM EDT
Ottawa Police are investigating ater a man's body was found on Donald Street, east of the downtown core.
Police say they got a 911 call to building off Donald just east of the Vanier Parkway around 6:10 this morning.
A coroner is there to determine the cause of the death.
The Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation calling it suspicious.