OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say they have identified two suspects in an alleged swarming in the Billings Bridge area of Bank Street in early March after appealing to the public for help.

Police say several men confronted a man in the area at around 5:37 p.m. Friday, March 6, and allegedly assaulted him and stole several personal items before running away.

The man suffered minor injuries.

Police appealed for public help identifying two men Wednesday. They announced Thursday morning the men had been identified.

The investigation is ongoing and charges have not been announced.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.