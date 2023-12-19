Ottawa Police hate crime unit investigating antisemitic vandalism at Algonquin College

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is investigating after two students allegedly placed a swastika on a locker at Algonquin College's Ottawa campus earlier this month.

A memo sent to faculty and students by the college's director of risk management Paul Gardner said security services responded and 'apprehended' the two students responsible for the alleged act of vandalism.

"Algonquin has a zero-tolerance policy for hate-related activities on College campuses. Our College’s Risk Management team will remain vigilant to ensure the safety and security of our campuses," the memo said.

"Reports of antisemitism, Islamophobia, intimidation, threats, harassment, or violence are treated very seriously by our institution."

The memo says a thorough investigation was completed and the matter is being dealt with through the school's disciplinary process. CTV News reached out to Algonquin College who said they could not provide further details.

OPS said in an emailed statement that it received a report by the college on Dec. 18 about the incident which occurred at an unspecified date earlier this month.

The incident is now under investigation by the OPS Hate and Bias Crime Unit.

Police did not provide details on the suspects or whether arrests have been made.

The school is encouraging school faculty and students to immediately reach out to the college's security services if they witness or become aware of any hate-related incidents.