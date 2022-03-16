Ottawa police cruiser involved in collision in Sandy Hill

An Ottawa police officer was treated for non-life threatening injuries after a crash involving a police cruiser in Sandy Hill.

Ottawa police say a marked police car was involved in a collision at the intersection of King Edward Avenue and Stewart Street just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Ottawa paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa an officer was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt.

King Edward Avenue is closed between Wilbrod Street and Daly Avenue while police investigate.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481.