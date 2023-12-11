OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa police charge man after small explosive detonated in Centretown

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)

    Ottawa police say a 53-year-old man is facing charges after a small, homemade explosive device was detonated in Centretown Sunday night.

    Several people called 9-1-1 at around 8:40 p.m. to report a loud noise and flash in the area of Arlington Avenue and Kent Street. The investigation determined that the sound and flash was related to a small device that was detonated outside a home.

    No injuries were reported.

    Police executed a warrant Monday and arrested one man.

    Gordon Ahlstrom is facing charges of intending to cause an explosion that could cause damage or death and mischief to property. He was scheduled to appear in court Monday.

    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Central Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.

