Ottawa police, bylaw prepare for St. Patrick's Day in Sandy Hill
Many will enjoy celebrations on St. Patrick's Day in Ottawa on Friday. Perhaps they'll even have a drink or two.
But some parts of the city known for taking it to the extreme are once again being reminded to obey rules as police and bylaw officers step up enforcement.
The Ottawa Police Service and Ottawa Bylaw Regulatory Services will have an “enhanced and sustained presence,” in the ByWard Market, Old Ottawa South, and Sandy Hill areas on Friday, they said.
Parts of the Sandy Hill neighbourhood are known for going overboard. For example, the 2021 Panda Game between Carleton and uOttawa ended with partygoers taking over a residential street, flipping a car, and leaving a trail of garbage and debris.
Ottawa Police and Bylaw have been going door-to-door for the past two weeks speaking to residents and handing out flyers, reminding everyone there will be strict enforcement.
“They came around, gave a warning, mentioned that there’s going to be some extra presence around the neighbourhood,” says Sarah Murawsky, who lives in the area.
“The just let us know not to step out of line, do anything bad,” says Define Edirnecik who also lives in the area.
“Obviously St. Patrick's Day is a day where we want people to go out and enjoy themselves, you know, have a little fun,” Alison Sandor, Ottawa Bylaw public information officer, told CTV News.
“But you know, in the past we've seen large parties here in Sandy Hill. And so that's why you'll see additional officers, because we want to ensure that everybody is respectful of their neighbours while they're celebrating St. Patrick's Day, and they're doing it in a law-abiding fashion.”
Police say they will be patrolling on foot and in vehicles on Friday and throughout the weekend.
“The message has been clear with everyone. We want everyone to have a good time, but at the same time, we don’t want disruptions to be happening. Do so peacefully and respect your neighbours,” says Const. Mike Cudrasov.
And no matter where you are celebrating, MADD Canada spokesperson Jaymie-Lyne Hancock is reminding everyone to do so safely.
“If people are planning to celebrate with alcohol or drugs this weekend, we’re asking that they plan for a sober ride home and not leave that up to luck. We want people to either plan to call a friend, plan to stay the night, call a ride-share or an Uber, take public transit - whatever way they can get home safely.”
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 Edmonton police officers killed during domestic call; suspect dead and 1 hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning, the city's police service has confirmed.
'Worse than an animal': Mother enraged as killer claims Amanda Zhao might be alive
The 21-year-old English student's remains had been found stuffed in a suitcase in Mission, B.C., and Yang's identification of her daughter was also confirmed by a police DNA test.
Trend Line | Trudeau Liberals face uphill battle with ballot support, preferred PM number falling
As they gear up to unveil their 2023 budget in a few weeks, the federal Liberals are in an uphill battle against the Conservatives in both ballot support and preferred prime minister numbers, according to latest numbers by Nanos Research.
Wanted man arrested after nurse recognizes him at Hamilton, Ont., hospital
A 31-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is back under arrest after being recognized this weekend.
MIC'D UP | 'It'll be fun, no?': Wild's Fleury challenges Blues' Binnington to a fight
The Minnesota Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury challenged the St. Louis Blues' Jordan Binnington to a fight during Wednesday night's regular season game.
Trudeau's pick of former GG Johnston as interference rapporteur under fire from opposition
The two largest opposition parties have been quick to question Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's pick of former governor general David Johnston as the new special rapporteur tasked with making an all-encompassing assessment of foreign interference and the integrity of Canada's democracy.
'Immediately stop using' these heated blankets due to fire hazard, Health Canada warns
Health Canada is warning anyone in possession of a specific Sunbeam brand heated blanket to 'Immediately stop using and unplug' it, according to a new recall notice.
Canada dropping COVID testing requirements for air travellers from China, Hong Kong and Macao
The Canadian government is dropping its COVID-19 testing requirements Friday for air travellers coming to the country from China, Hong Kong or Macao.
Border concerns, defence priorities: Wide range of topics to discuss during Biden's official visit to Canada
U.S. President Joe Biden heads north next week for his first visit to Canada as president. Ahead of the visit, both countries are laying out a wide range of potential topics spanning from migration policy to continuing support for Ukraine.
Atlantic
-
Community reacts to disturbing report of alleged abuse by King's prof.
Feelings of shock, anger, and disgust remain a day after the University of King's College released its independent report into accusations of sexual assault, levelled against one of its former professors.
-
Final report into N.S. mass shooting to be up to 3,000 pages when released
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting says its final report will be bound in seven volumes that total up to 3,000 pages.
-
Cape Breton rink could soon become North America's first female-only arena
A rink in Cape Breton may soon become North America's first female-only arena.
Toronto
-
Wanted man arrested after nurse recognizes him at Hamilton, Ont., hospital
A 31-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is back under arrest after being recognized this weekend.
-
George Brown College investigating after guest speaker reportedly used N-word in class
George Brown College has launched an investigation after a guest speaker reportedly used a racial slur during a class.
-
Toronto airport ranked among the top 10 in North America
One of Toronto’s airports has just been named one of the best in the world.
Montreal
-
'Intense' rescue operation: 1 missing, 9 injured in Old Montreal fire
At least one person is missing and nine are injured after a five-alarm fire in Old Montreal early Thursday morning. Because some of the units in the buildings are Airbnbs, firefighters said it's possible the missing person was a short-term renter and is therefore difficult to track down.
-
Pornhub owner MindGeek sold to Ottawa private equity firm
MindGeek, the Montreal-based parent company of Pornhub, has been acquired by a private equity firm. Ethical Capital Partners (ECP), an Ottawa-based firm, announced Thursday it is taking over the company, which has faced criticism in recent years for allegedly hosting illegal content, including child sexual abuse material, on the world's largest porn site.
-
Police seek public's help to solve attempted murder of Leonardo Rizzuto
Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help in solving the attempted murder of Leonardo Rizzuto, the son of the late reputed Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto.
Northern Ontario
-
Winter storm warning with up to 50 cm of snow, travel advisories issued
Environment Canada has upgraded its weather alerts in northeastern Ontario on Thursday as another winter storm enters the region and is expecting to bring up to 50 centimetres of snow in many parts. Here is what you need to know.
-
Patients who rely on virtual care now facing fees in Ontario: health-care platform founder
According to the founder of one virtual care platform, Ontario funding changes have had a dramatic impact on its ability to provide services to patients who are now being asked to pay out of pocket for care that used to be free during the pandemic.
-
North Bay police reject link between tax hike, officers on leave with PTSD
The North Bay Police Service said Thursday that officers on leave with PTSD are not behind recent municipal tax increases.
London
-
OPP investigating after fatal Oxford County crash claims life of 18 year old
A fatal crash in Oxford County is being investigated by OPP after it claimed the life of an 18 year old driver. The single-vehicle crash happened on 19th Line between Thamesford and Ingersoll on Thursday morning.
-
Significant rainfall, strong winds in London’s forecast
As London, Ont. as been basking in sunny spring-like weather over the past two days, overcast skies are set to return as rainfall and strong winds are slated to move into the region Thursday night.
-
Woodstock, Ont. childcare centre operator makes brief court appearance
Trevor Hendershott made a brief court appearance in Oxford County court via video from the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
'It's fantastic': Manitoba town named to Time's World's Greatest Places list
Among the cathedrals of Barcelona and the cherry blossoms of Kyoto, a northern Manitoba town has cracked Time’s World’s Greatest Places of 2023 list.
-
Report into rupture of Manitoba Hydro pipeline released
The Transportation Safety Board has released its final report into the rupture of a natural gas pipeline owned by Manitoba Hydro in 2021.
-
RCMP searching for suspects after assaults in Dauphin
RCMP are searching for three suspects after two people were assaulted Monday morning in Dauphin.
Kitchener
-
‘Catch the Ace’ fever spreading through Hagersville
A massive lineup is weaving through the downtown of Hagersville as hundreds descend on the community to play ‘Catch the Ace’ at the local legion.
-
Computer science meets cinema: University of Waterloo researchers closely analyze colour in films
It's not a pairing you'd expect – computer science and cinema.
-
Kitchener senior public school teacher charged with multiple counts of sexual assault
Waterloo regional police say officers have charged a teacher from a senior public school in the Forest Hills area of Kitchener with eight counts of sexual assault and sexual interference.
Calgary
-
'Profound grief': Calgarians mourn the loss of 2 slain Edmonton police officers
Calgarians are expressing their deep sadness and sorrow over the loss of two Edmonton police officers killed in the line of duty on Thursday.
-
Alberta analysts closely watching 'drastic' oil slump
Alberta is closely watching the energy market as oil prices slip to lows not seen since December 2021 and turmoil continues to rattle the global banking sector.
-
Mount Royal women's hockey team knocks off top-ranked Toronto in U Sports quarter final
Athena Hauck set up two third-period goals that proved to be pivotal as the Mount Royal Cougars women's hockey team knocked off the top seeded Toronto Varsity Blues 3-2 Thursday at the first quarter final of the 2023 U Sports Women's Hockey Championships in Montreal.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman waited more than an hour for ambulance during suspected heart attack
A retired nurse in Saskatoon says she waited for more than an hour for paramedics to arrive while experiencing heart attack symptoms.
-
A Saskatoon tech firm moved to a four day work week a year ago. Here's how it's going.
A Saskatoon tech firm is boasting about the benefits of a four-day work week, with plans to never return to a traditional five-day schedule.
-
'I felt it necessary to keep the students inside': 2 Saskatoon Catholic schools vandalized
Two Saskatoon Catholic schools were vandalized in the city’s west end earlier this week.
Edmonton
-
2 Edmonton police officers killed during domestic call; suspect dead and 1 hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning, the city's police service has confirmed.
-
Father-to-be and 'snow angel': Edmonton officers shot and killed on duty remembered
One of the police officers killed in Edmonton was about to be a father for the first time and the other was called a “snow angel” for going beyond the call of duty to help people.
-
'Thank them for their service': Condolences pour in after fatal shooting of 2 Edmonton police officers
Messages of support have been coming in from across Alberta and the country after the fatal shooting of two Edmonton police officers on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Millennium Line SkyTrain station closures expected to last 'hours': transit police
SkyTrain service was suspended on the Millennium Line in Coquitlam Thursday afternoon due to a medical emergency, and riders are being told to brace for significant delays.
-
Meet Sophie Jarvis, the Vancouver filmmaker gaining global success with 'Until Branches Bend'
A Vancouver filmmaker's award-winning feature debut is set to premiere in theatres across B.C. starting Monday.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in latest B.C. update, led by Fraser Health
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported 222 people in hospital with COVID-19 Thursday, a modest increase from the 205 seen last week.
Regina
-
'Very relieved': Regina father found not guilty in death of infant son
A Regina judge has found Catlin Goodwill not guilty of manslaughter in the death of his infant baby, saying the Crown prosecutor did not provide proof beyond a reasonable doubt.
-
Saskatchewan First Act bill passed following final reading inside Legislature
The province passed The Saskatchewan First Act, also known as Bill 88, following its third and final reading in the Legislature on Thursday.
-
Regina man bit by police dog following break and enter
A Regina man was bit by a police dog following a break and enter at a home early Thursday morning.