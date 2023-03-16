Ottawa police, bylaw prepare for St. Patrick's Day in Sandy Hill

Many will enjoy celebrations on St. Patrick's Day in Ottawa on Friday. Perhaps they'll even have a drink or two.

But some parts of the city known for taking it to the extreme are once again being reminded to obey rules as police and bylaw officers step up enforcement.

The Ottawa Police Service and Ottawa Bylaw Regulatory Services will have an “enhanced and sustained presence,” in the ByWard Market, Old Ottawa South, and Sandy Hill areas on Friday, they said.

Parts of the Sandy Hill neighbourhood are known for going overboard. For example, the 2021 Panda Game between Carleton and uOttawa ended with partygoers taking over a residential street, flipping a car, and leaving a trail of garbage and debris.

Ottawa Police and Bylaw have been going door-to-door for the past two weeks speaking to residents and handing out flyers, reminding everyone there will be strict enforcement.

“They came around, gave a warning, mentioned that there’s going to be some extra presence around the neighbourhood,” says Sarah Murawsky, who lives in the area.

“The just let us know not to step out of line, do anything bad,” says Define Edirnecik who also lives in the area.

“Obviously St. Patrick's Day is a day where we want people to go out and enjoy themselves, you know, have a little fun,” Alison Sandor, Ottawa Bylaw public information officer, told CTV News.

“But you know, in the past we've seen large parties here in Sandy Hill. And so that's why you'll see additional officers, because we want to ensure that everybody is respectful of their neighbours while they're celebrating St. Patrick's Day, and they're doing it in a law-abiding fashion.”

Police say they will be patrolling on foot and in vehicles on Friday and throughout the weekend.

“The message has been clear with everyone. We want everyone to have a good time, but at the same time, we don’t want disruptions to be happening. Do so peacefully and respect your neighbours,” says Const. Mike Cudrasov.

And no matter where you are celebrating, MADD Canada spokesperson Jaymie-Lyne Hancock is reminding everyone to do so safely.

“If people are planning to celebrate with alcohol or drugs this weekend, we’re asking that they plan for a sober ride home and not leave that up to luck. We want people to either plan to call a friend, plan to stay the night, call a ride-share or an Uber, take public transit - whatever way they can get home safely.”