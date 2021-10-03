OTTAWA -- Panda Game celebrations continued late into the night in Sandy Hill as approximately 2,000 students descended on the neighbourhood to celebrate the University of Ottawa's victory in the annual football game against Carleton University.

CTV News Ottawa cameras captured footage of a large street party near the University of Ottawa campus Saturday night on Russell Avenue, between Somerset Street and Templeton Street.

The footage showed hundreds of people in the middle of the streets at approximately 11:30 p.m., with some people jumping on an overturned vehicle.

Ottawa police cruisers were on the scene to monitor the party and block off the road. CTV News Ottawa reached out to Ottawa police Sunday morning to see if there were any incidents during the party.

A police spokesperson told The Canadian Press there was some damage in the neighbourhood.

A photo posted on social media at 1 a.m. showed a car flipped over and damaged in the middle of Russell Avenue, while garbage littered the street.

Ottawa police and bylaw officers increased patrols in Sandy Hill, Old Ottawa South and the Glebe before and after Saturday's Panda Game to ensure the day is safe.

Coun. Mathieu Fleury told CTV News Ottawa Sunday morning that Ottawa police, Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services and the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario are investigating the incidents in Sandy Hill.

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees beat the Carleton Ravens 19-17 to win the 52nd Panda Game at TD Place.

UOttawa had previously planned a clean-up patrol in Sandy Hill following the Panda Game and homecoming celebrations at the school.

A volunteer clean-up patrol will be deployed in the neighbourhood at 11 a.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.

With files from The Canadian Press