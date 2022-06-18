Ottawa police ask for help in locating missing woman

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 73-year-old woman.

Hazel Yearwood was last seen in the area of Montreal Road and Centre Street at around 1:40 p.m. Friday.

Police say she suffers from mild cognitive impairment, short-term memory loss, and takes blood pressure medication.

She is described as a Black woman, 5-foot-3, with a slim build, and curly black hair. She was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, khaki shorts, and carrying a dark blue purse. She may have been wearing glasses.

Anyone who sees Hazel Yearwood is asked to call the Ottawa police at 613-236-1222 ext. 3566.