Ottawa physiotherapist, 35, identified as victim of suspicious death

The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating the death of a 35-year-old man in the city's east end.

Kyle Andrades was found inside a commercial unit on Tenth Line Road south of Brian Cobourn Boulevard on Tuesday around 10 p.m., police said in a news release.

His death is considered suspicious.

Friends confirmed to CTV News that Andrades was a physiotherapist. Andrades had a Master's degree in physiotherapy from uOttawa, according to his LinkedIn page. He graduated in 2011.

Police say there are no suspects at this time and there are no concerns for public safety.

More to come...