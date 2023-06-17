Ottawa parking revenues still below pre-pandemic levels

Motorists spent more money parking in city of Ottawa lots and at parking metres in 2022, as people returned to the office and attended more events across the city.

However, the city says parking revenues remain below pre-pandemic levels.

The 2022 Parking Services annual report shows the city's on-street and off-street parking spaces generated $12.18 million in revenue in 2022, up from $9.64 million in 2021 and $8.91 million in 2020.

"Demand for on-street and off-street parking has increased compared to the previous year," says the report for the transportation committee.

"This revenue increase can be attributed to the return to parking demand patterns similar to pre-pandemic."

In 2019, the city saw $17.1 million in revenues from parking metres and lots.

The city did receive $1.8 million from the Ontario government under the Safe Restart funding program to account for the revenue shortfalls last year.

The city of Ottawa operated 6,544 parking spaces in lots and on streets in 2022, down from 6,549 spaces in 2021. Staff say the reduction of on-street spaces was due to minor adjustments to curbside regulations, including unpaid spots in the ByWard Market.

Data released by the city showed more drivers are paying for parking using their cellphone.

Twenty-four per cent of payment transactions for on-street parking was through pay-by-phone technology, up from 19 per cent in 2021 and 17 per cent in 2020. Forty-seven per cent of motorists paid for parking with a credit card, and 29 per cent used cash.