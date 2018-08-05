

CTV Ottawa





A heat warning is in effect for most of the region this long weekend.

Daytime temperatures are between 30-33 degrees, with the humidex it will feel like in the 40s.

Ottawa Paramedics say calls for heat related illness are up for Sunday, and Monday.

Supt. Darryl Wilton says crews have been responding to multiple calls around the city for people with various heat related illnesses.

"There are a significant amount of calls more than usual," Wilton said.

"But it hasn't been unusual this summer, it's been a very hot summer right from the beginning and we're actually starting to get used to the heat related emergencies and call volume associated."

Wilton suggests those feeling ill from the heat should get their hands or feet into cold water, or use a cooling pack, until emergency crews arrive.

The latest heat event expected to continue through Monday.

Environment Canada saying a southwesterly flow settling over the region is making temperatures rise.

Overnight temperatures will fall to only 20 degrees, 22-24 degrees in some urban areas.

Relief isn’t in sight until Tuesday- when a cold front is expected to move in.

Ottawa Public Health has issues the following tips and advice during hot weather: