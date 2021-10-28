OTTAWA -- An Ottawa paramedic has been charged with using a fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine certificate in order to keep his job.

Police say the man obtained his certificate by submitting forged documents and attesting he had received two vaccination doses from a provincial vaccine clinic.

The city of Ottawa informed police about the man’s fraudulent certificate last Thursday.

Ali Abdelgani, 30, was arrested Wednesday and charged with uttering a forged document, obtaining by false pretence and forgery.

He was released on a promise to appear in court.

All city employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Monday.

Police are reminding people that selling, buying, using or accepting false COVID-19 vaccination credentials is a criminal offence.

“Participating in such offences puts everybody at risk and fragilizes our community’s public health,” police said in a news release.