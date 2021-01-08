OTTAWA -- The city of Ottawa and Ottawa Public Health have released the order for residents in Ottawa's long-term care homes to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier this week, the city received approval to transport the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to long-term care homes to vaccinate residents on site. Previously, health care workers had to travel to the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a memo, medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches and Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services Anthony Di Monte said all long-term care homes have been ranked, as per the ethical framework to prioritize COVID-19 vaccine rollout:

  1. Perley Rideau Veterans’ Health Centre
  2. Carlingview Manor Long-Term Care Home
  3. Peter D. Clark Home (city of Ottawa facility)
  4. St. Patrick’s Home of Ottawa
  5. Garry J. Armstrong (city of Ottawa facility)
  6. Saint-Louis Residence - Bruyère
  7. Extendicare Medex
  8. Extendicare West End Villa
  9. Extendicare Laurier Manor
  10. The Glebe Centre
  11. Madonna Care Community
  12. Extendicare Starwood
  13. Garden Terrace
  14. Centre d’Accueil Champlain (city of Ottawa facility)
  15. Granite Ridge Care Community
  16. Forest Hill
  17. Villa Marconi
  18. Carleton Lodge (city of Ottawa facility)
  19. Revera Montfort Long-Term Care Home
  20. Osgoode Care Centre
  21. Salvation Army Ottawa Grace Manor
  22. Hillel Lodge
  23. New Orchard Lodge
  24. Revera Longfields Manor Long-Term Care Home
  25. Résidence Élizabeth Bruyère
  26. Manoir Marochel
  27. Sarsfield Colonial Home
  28. Royal Ottawa Place

The memo states the Perley Rideau Veterans' Health Centre, Carlingview Manor and Peter D. Clark have received vaccinations. The Garry J Armstrong and St. Patrick's Home of Ottawa were scheduled to receive their vaccinations on Friday.

The city couldn't say when the other long-term care homes would receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Specific dates cannot be determined at this time given vaccines are received from the province weekly and in amounts that fluctuate week over week," said the memo.

"Distribution planning must also consider inventory requirements for second vaccine doses, which have started to be administered. After the 28 long-term care homes are completed, the next priority is higher risk retirement homes."

The Ottawa Hospital said Friday that its COVID-19 vaccination clinic is cancelling appointments for health care workers and pausing vaccinations for several days while it awaits further delivery of the Pfizer vaccine.

"The clinic is expected to provide vaccinations until this Saturday. After Saturday, the clinic is expected to be paused and resume operations towards the end of next week," said the Ottawa Hospital in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

"The remaining vaccine doses available will be provided to long-term care residents as a priority, and individuals requiring second doses to ensure they receive the vaccine within the 21 to 28 days period, as per Pfizer requirements."