OTTAWA -- The city of Ottawa and Ottawa Public Health have released the order for residents in Ottawa's long-term care homes to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier this week, the city received approval to transport the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to long-term care homes to vaccinate residents on site. Previously, health care workers had to travel to the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a memo, medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches and Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services Anthony Di Monte said all long-term care homes have been ranked, as per the ethical framework to prioritize COVID-19 vaccine rollout:

Perley Rideau Veterans’ Health Centre Carlingview Manor Long-Term Care Home Peter D. Clark Home (city of Ottawa facility) St. Patrick’s Home of Ottawa Garry J. Armstrong (city of Ottawa facility) Saint-Louis Residence - Bruyère Extendicare Medex Extendicare West End Villa Extendicare Laurier Manor The Glebe Centre Madonna Care Community Extendicare Starwood Garden Terrace Centre d’Accueil Champlain (city of Ottawa facility) Granite Ridge Care Community Forest Hill Villa Marconi Carleton Lodge (city of Ottawa facility) Revera Montfort Long-Term Care Home Osgoode Care Centre Salvation Army Ottawa Grace Manor Hillel Lodge New Orchard Lodge Revera Longfields Manor Long-Term Care Home Résidence Élizabeth Bruyère Manoir Marochel Sarsfield Colonial Home Royal Ottawa Place

The memo states the Perley Rideau Veterans' Health Centre, Carlingview Manor and Peter D. Clark have received vaccinations. The Garry J Armstrong and St. Patrick's Home of Ottawa were scheduled to receive their vaccinations on Friday.

Thanks @ottawahealth & @OttawaHospital for vaccinating (@pfizer) residents in Long Term Care at @ottawacity Gary J. Armstrong location.



Mr. Morris, resident leader, is very glad the vaccine has arrived for all residents at GJA.



to LTC staff for ongoing support.



Stay safe.

The city couldn't say when the other long-term care homes would receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Specific dates cannot be determined at this time given vaccines are received from the province weekly and in amounts that fluctuate week over week," said the memo.

"Distribution planning must also consider inventory requirements for second vaccine doses, which have started to be administered. After the 28 long-term care homes are completed, the next priority is higher risk retirement homes."

Specially trained Ottawa Paramedics have deployed to local Long-Term Care homes to provide #COVID19 vaccines to our most vulnerable community members



A big thank you to @DrFullertonMPP for recognizing the versatility and professionalism of Ontario's paramedics

The Ottawa Hospital said Friday that its COVID-19 vaccination clinic is cancelling appointments for health care workers and pausing vaccinations for several days while it awaits further delivery of the Pfizer vaccine.

"The clinic is expected to provide vaccinations until this Saturday. After Saturday, the clinic is expected to be paused and resume operations towards the end of next week," said the Ottawa Hospital in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

"The remaining vaccine doses available will be provided to long-term care residents as a priority, and individuals requiring second doses to ensure they receive the vaccine within the 21 to 28 days period, as per Pfizer requirements."