OTTAWA -- A little girl just couldn’t wait to come into the world—delivered at home Thursday evening with the assistance of Ottawa paramedics.

“A huge thank you to Ottawa Paramedic for being my huge support on delivering my baby girl at my home,” wrote mom Rosy Divirgilio on Twitter. “It was super fast and I honestly couldn’t have done it without you all.”

Ottawa Paramedics say they were called to the home just after 7 p.m. for a woman experiencing frequent contractions.

Once they arrived, they determined childbirth was imminent and about half an hour later, the little girl was born.

Both mom and baby were taken to their intended birthing hospital to be monitored, paramedics said.

The paramedics who attended the call, identified by the paramedic service as Gita, Will, Chris and Matt, were all awarded stork pins to commemorate the special event.

The Ottawa Paramedic Service say this is the fourth baby delivered by advanced care paramedic Matt since he joined the service four years ago and the third delivery Matt, Chris and Will have done together.