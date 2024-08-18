Ottawa OPP reminding residents not to walk or bike on Hwy. 417

Ontario Provincial Police in Ottawa are reminding residents it is illegal to walk or bike on Highway 417 after responding to multiple reports of pedestrians along the highway this weekend.

Officers responding to the incidents were told by the several pedestrians that they were led onto the highway from using their phone GPS for directions.

"When using your GPS, set the directions to walk mode instead of driving mode." OPP said on social media.

Under the Highway Traffic Act, it is illegal for pedestrians or cyclists to be on 400-series highways, as well as on and off-ramps.

"Walking and cycling along the highway is incredibly dangerous and could result in a person being seriously injured or worse," OPP say.